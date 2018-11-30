Coast Guard medevacs 2 burn victims from cruise ship off NC Coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard medevaced two crewmembers who reportedly suffered from second-degree burns on the cruise ship ‘Norwegian Escape’ approximately 24 miles southeast of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, Monday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, a crewmember aboard the cruise ship contacted watchstanders at the Fifth District command center at 3:50 p.m. He reported that two Filipino crewmen, 25 and 26 years of age, suffered burns due to an accident in the engine room and needed medical attention.

Watchstanders at the Fifth District command center dispatched a Jayhawk MH-60 helicopter crew to assist.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted up the two men, accompanied by a doctor, and transported them to the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport in Nash County, North Carolina, to meet awaiting EMS.

“Our crews train for a wide range of situations, so when we are contacted we are prepared to get people the help they need in a timely fashion,” said Thomas A. Botzenhart, Fifth District search and rescue coordinator.