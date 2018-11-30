Busch Gardens Christmas Town nominated in national contest for best holiday theme park event

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens Williamsburg is one place people come from all over to visit this time of year.

The reason – Christmas Town which is one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America, the park said.

Visitors can enjoy over 10 million Christmas lights throughout the park while indulging in festive food, drinks and shopping.

This year the event is getting some national recognition. It’s nominated in USA Today’s Best Theme Park Holiday Event contest.

The contest compares 20 theme parks who deck-their-halls for the season.

Click here to vote for our local park, you can vote once per day until December 10 at noon.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden Million Bulb Walk is also nominated in the best botanical garden display category. Click here to vote for that display.