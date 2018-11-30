BLACK LIGHTNING new episode, Tuesday 12/4 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Book of Rebellion: Chapter One: Exodus” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

ESCAPE – The Pierce family is reeling in the wake of Jennifer’s (China Anne McClain) disappearance. Jefferson (Cress Williams), Lynn (Christine Adams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) all gather to discuss the most effective way to find her. After learning that Jennifer is with Khalil (Jordan Calloway), Lynn goes to Detective Henderson (Damon Gupton) to ask him to issue a warrant for Khalil’s arrest. Meanwhile, Jennifer and Khalil are doing their best to stay off the grid but Tobias’s (Marvin Jones III) new henchwoman Cutter (guest star Kearran Giovanni, “Major Crimes”) is closing in on them. James Remar also stars. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode written by Jake Waller (#208). Original airdate 12/4/2018.