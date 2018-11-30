ALL AMERICAN new episode, Wednesday 12/5 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“California Love” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

CHANGE IS COMING – At an explosive homecoming dance, friendships in both Crenshaw and Beverly will be put to the test when decisions made by Spencer (Daniel Ezra) trigger an avalanche that drastically changes the course of several lives. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) finds himself forced to spend some quality time with Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and defend his decision to marry outside of the culture. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) realizes that getting Shawn out of gang life may come at a steep price for her. Cody Christian, Monet Mazur, Greta Onieogou, Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan and Jalyn Hall also star. The episode was written by Nkechi Carroll and Michael Bhim and was directed by Dawn Wilkinson (#107). Original airdate 12/5/2018.