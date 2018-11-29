Virginia Zoo takes on lip-sync challenge supporting ‘Carols for Conservation’

NORFOLK, Va – The “only wish” the Virginia Zoo has this holiday season for #GivingZooDay is your commitment to save species from extinction.

Zoo staff members came together to lip-sync Britney Spears’ Christmas tune, “My Only Wish This Year” to kickstart the season of giving.

Their lip-sync challenge has a purpose — “Carols for Conservation 2018” hopes to engage the public in a conversation about the impact zoos and aquariums have on their communities. The zoo hopes that their lip-sync will inspire viewers to be stewards of the environment and help the zoo save species from extinction.

The zoo hopes to raise $5,000 to help conservation efforts.

Click here to visit Carols for Conservation’s page and donate.