VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is on the scene of a homicide at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Black Duck Court.

We are working a Homicide in the 1000 block of Blackduck Court. PAO on scene. Additional info to be release as it becomes available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) November 29, 2018

Tonya Pierce of the Virginia Beach Police said that a male in his 20s was seen leaving the scene. According to Pierce, police do not know if he is involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.