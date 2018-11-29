Road rage incident led to young man’s death, Hampton family wants answers

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A 19-year-old left Hampton to buy rims from someone he met online in Elizabeth City, but did not make it home alive.

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said the young man was gunned down while driving after a road rage incident last spring.

Now the family and the Sheriff’s Office are longing for answers about who killed Josh Dibuono on the US 17 bypass.

Sheriff’s officials said men in a red Dodge Neon opened fire and killed Josh senselessly.

The church-going fisherman and BMX race enthusiast was engaged and had his whole life ahead of him.

“Somebody took this young man’s life. Traumatized all these families and is still out there walking free,” said Pasquotank Sheriff Randy Cartwright.

“It’s scary knowing that he still on the loose. Josh was a victim. We don’t know if there are other victims and we don’t know if they’ll be more victims until he’s caught, and we know he’s behind bars. We live with that. He could do this to somebody else and destroy another family like he’s done to ours,” said Nick Dibuono, the victim’s father.

News 3 went to revisit the spot where Josh was killed.

For the first time his best friend who was in the car with Josh when the shooting took and who tried to help save his friend’s life speaks out.

