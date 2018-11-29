× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Soaring temperatures (for now)

It’s time to pull out that old weather cliché: if you don’t like the weather right now just wait a few minutes and it will change. And we do have some big changes on the way.

After several days of sunny and cold weather, cloudy and warmer weather will roll in. We will wake up to plenty of clouds on Friday morning with low temperatures in the mid-30s. While that is chilly, it is much warmer than the past few days.

Those clouds may bring a few light showers as we head into the afternoon on Friday. We are giving it a 25% chance for rain, meaning most of us will stay dry on Friday. Expect near-normal high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Our rain chances double on Saturday as a stubborn stationary front sets up shop around the region. Scattered showers are looking likely in the afternoon and evening with high temperatures near 60°.

That stubborn stationary front finally moves north as a warm front on Sunday. That will mean a few morning showers and a big warm up in the afternoon. Expect near-record high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our unsettled pattern continues on Monday and Tuesday, with a slight chance for rain both days.

Our warm pattern, however, does not continue. We expect falling temperatures through the work week, sending us back into the lower 40s by next Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

