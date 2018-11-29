Paddington 2 showing for free on the big screen in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Division of Tourism and Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts are showing, Paddington 2, at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, on Saturday, December 8 at 2 p.m.

The show is a sequel to the original movie. It will include an all-star cast featuring Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Grant, and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington.

The admission is free and open to the public but guests are encouraged to bring a donation of canned food or non-perishable food items. The film is rated PG and has a running time of 103 minutes. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

For questions, please contact the Suffolk Visitor Center at 757-514-4130, or log onto their website.

For more information about donations, contact the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts box office at 757.923.2900 or visit their website.