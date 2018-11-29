ODU delays opening today due to threat

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials at Old Dominion University have delayed opening the University after a threat was received early Thursday morning.

The opening will be delayed until 10 a.m. During this time, all classes and activities are canceled. Officials say offices and buildings—including libraries, dining facilities, Webb Center and the Student Recreation Center—will remain closed.

Officials added the threat was anonymous, and student residents are instructed to stay in their secured residence halls and staff are asked not to report to campus until further notice.

O.D.U. Safety Alert: ODU Police is investigating an anonymous threat and the Norfolk campus will remain closed until 10 a.m. Check ODU email for details. — Old Dominion University (@ODU) November 29, 2018

University officials will provide an update at 9:30 a.m. and provide further instructions.

If you have any information that would be helpful to this investigation, please contact the University Police Department at 757-683-4000 or via the LiveSafe app, which you can download free of charge.

More information will be provided when it becomes available by law enforcement and ODU officials.

