ODU closed Thursday due to bomb threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials at Old Dominion University have closed the University after a bomb threat was received early Thursday morning.

Officials added that all classes and activities are canceled. This includes an 11 a.m. women's basketball game against Longwood Univesity and a wrestling match against N.C. State.

"In an abundance of caution, the Norfolk campus will be closed for the remainder of the day. During this time, all classes and activities are canceled. Offices and buildings—including libraries, dining facilities, Webb Center and the Student Recreation Center—will remain closed," said ODU in a statement.

University officials had originally said the campus would be closed only until 10 a.m., but after an update at 9:30 a.m., they decided to close the school for the entire day.

Officials say ODU Police Chief Rhonda Harris has enacted a crisis and emergency management plan and University officials are following all emergency protocols.

If you have any information that would be helpful to this investigation, please contact the University Police Department at 757-683-4000 or via the LiveSafe app, which you can download free of charge.

More information will be provided when it becomes available by law enforcement and ODU officials.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.