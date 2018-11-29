Norfolk Admirals holiday shop for local foster children

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals brought joy to foster children when the team went holiday shopping for local foster children of the Norfolk Friends of Foster Care.

Eleven of the team’s players shopped for several local children in foster care on Monday, November 26 at Target. Each player shopped specifically for a child’s holiday gift.

“Children in the foster care system face trials and tribulations that most of us cannot fathom. For many of the children, the holidays are not necessarily a cheerful time,” a Norfolk Admirals spokesperson said. “Norfolk Friends of Foster Care and the Norfolk Admirals are looking to bring some hope and joy to foster children in need here in Hampton Roads.”

Team members enjoyed shopping for the children at the Target located at 1245 N. Military Highway in Norfolk.

“We had an amazing time shopping for the kids at Norfolk Friends of Foster Care,” a Norfolk Admirals spokesperson said.

The Admirals partnered with the Norfolk Friends of Foster Care, a local nonprofit, to make the holiday shopping a success.

By Leondra Head