Newport News man wanted for carjacking leads police on pursuit with child in backseat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man actively wanted in connection with an October carjacking was arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit ended in a crash.
At 12:37 p.m., Newport News Police attempted to stop a blue Honda Civic near 31st Street, knowing that the driver was Zachary Smith, who had warrants out for his arrest.
Smith refused to stop for officers, and officers pursued him until he crashed into a parked vehicle at 29th Street and Marshall Avenue. Smith then attempted to flee on foot, but was detained.
The car Smith was driving, as well as a firearm found in Smith’s jacket pocket, returned stolen out of Chesapeake. Marijuana was also found on Smith.
A 12-year-old boy who was in the vehicle during the pursuit was not injured, and was released to his parents.
Smith was charged with:
- Carjacking
- Malicious wounding
- Burglary: Enter building to commit larceny
- Petit larceny of less than $500 not from a person
- Buying and receiving stolen goods worth more than or equal to $200
- Receiving a stolen firearm or aiding in concealing a stolen firearm
- Possession of marijuana (first offense)
- Use of a firearm in commission of a felony (first offense)
- Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon
- Obstruction of justice without threats or force
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Disregarding or eluding a law enforcement command
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Driving without a license (first offense)