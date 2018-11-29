Man convicted for assaulting Newport News police officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police were called to Menchville Road in reference to a domestic issue on August 19 at around 3:30 a.m.

When officers got to the scene they located 43-year-old Michael Beale.

Police reported that Beale had the odor of an alcoholic beverage and was unsteady on his feet.

When officers attempted to search Beale, he became combative and kicked the officers.

Beale was in Newport News General District Court on November 26 where he was found guilty of Assault & Battery on Law Enforcement Officer.

He will spend 30 days behind bars.

The following charges were dismissed: