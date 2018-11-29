Hampton University celebrates 35th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University kicked off the holiday season with its 35th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The ceremony was attended by more than 200 guests including students, faculty and staff.

“The ceremony was jolly and the university put on a great ceremony to get into the Christmas spirit. I enjoyed hearing Dr. Harvey and First Lady, Norma Harvey speak,” said Coulson Anthony, a Hampton University senior.

Hampton University’s president, Dr. William R. Harvey, spoke during the ceremony and encouraged others to be thankful and to give thanks to others.

“The thing that I want individuals to reflect upon is not only give thanks during this Thanksgiving and Christmas season, but let’s give thanks to the entire year. We have so much to be thankful for,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey according to Hampton University’s website. “Remember to give thanks for the many blessings, the people in your life who have helped you, and always remember to help others. Be of service. During this season, don’t ever take anything for granted.”

After Dr. Harvey spoke about giving thanks, the ceremony continued with Hampton University’s First Lady, Mrs. Norma B. Harvey, to light the tree.

“Happy Holidays to our Hampton University family. We wish you many blessings during this holiday season and for the years to come. May God bless you and your families and may He bring peace, joy and love to all of you,” Mrs. Harvey said. “As we celebrate this season, let us always remember to keep Christ in Christmas.”

The Christmas tree can be seen near the university’s entrance at the corner of East Tyler Street and Emancipation Drive.

By Leondra Head