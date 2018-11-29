× First Warning Forecast: Another cold day on tap, plenty of sunshine

Another cold and clear start this morning. Luckily, the winds aren’t as brutal. It will still be cold this afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

More clouds to end the work week. Temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the mid and upper 50s. A disturbance will move north of the area. Looks like the bulk of the wet weather will stay to the north of us, but keeping a slight 20 percent chance.

Better chances for wet weather this weekend as an area of low pressure moves through. A 50 percent chance for some wet weather on Saturday and a 40 percent chance on Sunday. The morning hours on Saturday should remain dry with the rain then moving in during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s on Saturday and 70 on Sunday! The record high for Norfolk Sunday is 71 degrees set back in 1998. The record high for Elizabeth City is 76, set back in 1991.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

