Fashion “know-it-alls” fooled by Payless fake luxury store

Think you could tell the difference between a $600 pair of shoes and ones that only cost $20?

If you think so, you might want to see how these fashion “know-it-alls” (Payless claimed) who were fooled by the fake luxury store Palessi.

The marketing campaign by Payless involved creating a fake luxury store and invited guest who paid big buck for shoes that can be bought at the company’s actual stores for under $20.

According to Forbes, Payless took over a former Armani store at a Los Angeles, California, mall to create the fake store.

The advertisement from the company says that these people were real and not paid actors.

So if you were feeling down about your fashion skills, at least you didn’t pay hundreds for a pair of $20 shoes.