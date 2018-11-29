Duck Donuts brings back holiday favorites

This holiday season, Duck Donuts is offering new flavors and bringing back a few holiday favorites. The popular donut company is bringing back its popular mint icing and holiday assortment and is now offering new seasonal espresso drinks to keep people warm.

Now through December 31, customers can enjoy new treats from Duck Donuts. The company is even bringing back a fan favorite, the Winter Roast coffee, a blend of Central and South American beans medium roasted, boasting a sweet butterscotch flavor layered with notes of hazelnut and whiskey.

“The holiday season is a wonderful time of the year to spread goodwill and cherish the company of friends and family,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company. “We look forward to helping customers create holiday memories with their loved ones by providing the treat of warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts for all to enjoy this year.”

Duck Donuts is also offering gift ideas for the holiday season – including gift cards, apparel, drinkware and collectible rubber ducks – that can be used as stocking stuffers.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. Duck Donuts also sells coffee, tea, donut breakfast sandwiches.

Duck Donuts has several locations in Virginia, including Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Charlottesville, Fairfax, Fredrickburg, Suffolk and Woodbridge. Other locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina, California, Georgia, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Texas and Washington, D.C.

Click here to find your nearest Duck Donuts location.

By Leondra Head