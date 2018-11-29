Driver injured after four-vehicle crash involving dump truck in York County

YORK Co., Va. – One of four drivers was injured after a crash involving a dump truck in York County Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened on Old Williamsburg Road at Goosley Road at 1:21 p.m. The Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team is assisting the lead investigating Trooper along with the motor carrier.

Authorities say of the four drivers involved, only one suffered major injuries. This driver was taken to a local hospital.

VDOT is assisting with the road closure of Old Williamsburg Road (Route 238). Both eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 3 for updates.