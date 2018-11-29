Commercial fire in York County shuts down section of US-17

YORK Co., Va. – The York County Department of Fire and Life Safety responded to a commercial structure fire at M & J Motors Thursday morning.

The department was dispatched to the auto salvage business, located at 2024 George Washington Memorial Highway, at 11:22 a.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from an accessory structure near the main building.

The fire was called under control, and units are still extinguishing hot spots. The fire’s cause and origin are still under investigation.

According to the department, there were no injuries, but the accessory structure took significant damage.

Northbound lanes of Route 17 south of Victory Boulevard are currently closed. The Route 17 on-ramp at Byrd Lane is also currently closed, according to VDOT Hampton Roads.

This is a developing story.