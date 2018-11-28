Windsor Police warn of Facebook Messenger scam

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – The Windsor Police Department is warning of a Facebook Messenger scam claiming to be part of the “Federal Assistance Program.”

According to police, the scammers offer a federal government grant of $200,000 in exchange for a $2,000 processing fee, and request payment via Amazon, Apple or Google gift cards. They then claim that the grant has been seized, and in order to release the funds they need $5,000 to $35,000 in cash.

The Windsor Police Department, along with local bank security units, stopped the large cash transactions. However, police say that at least $6,000 was lost as a result of the scam.

“No legitimate government agencies, financial institutions or businesses will ever ask you to make a payment with gift cards,” the department said. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”