Virginia woman rescued after becoming trapped in trash compactor

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- A 71-year-old woman is recovering and in stable condition at the hospital after her legs became trapped inside a trash compactor, according to CBS 6.

Henrico County Fire spokesperson Capt. Rob Rowley says that the call came in around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday inside The Legends at Virginia Center on Centerway Dr. and Virginia Center Parkway.

The woman's legs were freed around 9:30 p.m.

According to Henrico Fire, she is stable and in the hospital.

"All the efforts for nearly two hours were focused on getting the woman out," Capt. Rob Rowley said.

According to witnesses, the woman dropped her keys in the trash compactor and stepped in to get them out.

Fortunately, a friend of the victim saw the incident happening and pressed the emergency stop button on the trash compactor.

"You pull down the door and you pull the bag in or whatever you're putting in there, and that triggers the trash compactor to start compacting whatever is in there," neighbor Andrew Peachy said. "Luckily someone was there to pull the emergency stop for her, I hope she's okay."