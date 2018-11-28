Virginia State Police searching for missing 90-year-old Fairfax County man

FAIRFAX Co., Va. – The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department, searching for a missing 90-year-old man.

Khamthene Chinyavong, who is believed to be in danger, was last seen at 3:34 p.m. at 6711 Bland Street in Springfield, Virginia.

Chinyavong is an Asian male, 5 feet tall and 139 pounds, with brown eyes, white hair and a tattoo on top of his head. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue sweatpants, a black hat and a red North Face jacket.

According to police, he suffers from a cognitive impairment and diabetes. He is traveling in a beige 1998 Honda Odyssey van registered in Virginia with plates reading UZG-7589.

Anyone with information on Chinyavong’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfax Police Department at 571-992-4824.