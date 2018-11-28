Virginia Beach man sentenced to 8 years behind bars for 2-month-old son’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Deandre Routt was sentenced to 12 years with four years suspended and four years’ probation for voluntary manslaughter and child cruelty against his 2-month-old son J’dyn.

According to a search warrant from 2015, J’dyn’s mother took him to the Portsmouth Naval Hospital with a large knot on the side of his head. The document says J’dyn was in the care of his father, Routt, when the injuries occurred.

Officials say the incident happened between 9:30 p.m. May 27 and midnight May 28 in the 1700 block of Lord Tennyson Arch.

J’dyn died of his injuries on June 4, 2015.

Routt was originally charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.