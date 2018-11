VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – No one was injured after a dryer fire at a house in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the call to dispatch about the fire in the 6400 block of Dillard Place came in around 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Officials also do not know if the residents will have to be displaced.

