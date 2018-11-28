× Virginia Beach City Public Schools launches program to bring back retirees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Public Schools is launching a program to bring retirees back into the division through part-time jobs and volunteer positions.

The Retiree Opportunity Program aims to encourage and support retired staff members.

“We have so many talented, knowledgeable retirees from Virginia Beach City Public Schools, whose priceless experience can continue to benefit our students and overall mission. No matter what their previous position was they have a passion for children and education, and that doesn’t go away after retirement,” said John Mirra, chief human resources officer, in a news release. “Through this program, we are creating a win-win opportunity by supporting the ongoing needs of schools and offices while also providing rewarding and flexible part-time employment opportunities for our retirees.”

Retirees can complete an application through vbschools.com, which also allows retirees to access retirement network resources, license renewal help, and professional development.