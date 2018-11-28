Southampton County manhunt ends in arrest

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile after a manhunt on Southampton Parkway.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy clocked a vehicle driving at 105 mph around 2 p.m. When the deputy pulled the car over, the driver got out and ran.

Tracking dogs were called in to find the subject. About an hour later, the juvenile was taken into custody in the 9000 block of Southampton Parkway.

Deputies found that the car the juvenile was driving had been stolen out of Hampton.