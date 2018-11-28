Sensory-friendly photo sessions with Santa to be offered at Greenbrier Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Greenbrier Mall will hold sensory-friendly photo sessions with Santa for families of children with special needs this Sunday.

“Santa Cares,” held in partnership with Autism Speaks, allows families to visit Santa in a comforting environment before the mall opens. Accommodations are made, including less music and mall traffic, to allow special-needs children to enjoy the event.

The event is free, but space is limited and families are encouraged to reserve a time in advance here. Keepsake photo packages will be available for purchase.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to use the first-floor Cinema Cafe entrance.