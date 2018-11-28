Previewing the the 5th Annual Home of the Holidays benefit show on Coast Live

Virginia Beach, Va - Share the holiday spirit with Hampton Roads military families this season with a festive USO-style show featuring the Guava Jam Band.  Find out more about the 5th Annual Home of the Holidays benefit show, December 1 & 2 at the Virginia Beach Convention at   www.homefortheholidaysconcert.com.