PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A fire in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue in the Prentis Park neighborhood of Portsmouth has forced five people out of their home Wednesday night.

The call came in at 10:47 p.m. and officials say that fire was started by a malfunctioning space heater in a second floor bedroom.

Personnel from Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services and Navy Regional Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services (Norfolk Naval Shipyard) arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the two-story home. Once inside, they found fire on the second floor that had extended into the attic.

All occupants were outside of the house when crews arrived. One dog was rescued by fire crews and treated by EMS.

The fire was called under control at 11:30 p.m. Crews remain on scene conducting salvage and overhaul.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is being notified to assist the family.

