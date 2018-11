PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Crews with the Portsmouth Fire Department are on scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of Charleston Avenue Wednesday night.

The call came in at 10:47 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home. Once inside, they found fire on the second floor that had extended into the attic.

So far there have been no reports of any injuries.

