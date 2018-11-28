× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s on the way!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

First the bad news: it’s going to be even colder tomorrow morning. The good news? It won’t be as windy as it was this morning. That means it will feel a lot more comfortable. Even better news we have a big warm up on the way over the next few days.

We will wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Thursday morning. But our winds will be from the northwest at only 5 to 10 mph. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine on Thursday and warm up a few degrees from today. Most of us will top out in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Friday brings a lot more cloud cover but also warmer weather. Expect high temperatures about 10° warmer, in the mid-to-upper 50s. Those clouds, though, could bring a few late-afternoon showers on Friday.

Friday night and Saturday bring a better chance for rain. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Saturday, but especially in the afternoon. The bright side: it will be a few degrees warmer with high temperatures near 60°.

Sunday brings even higher temperatures and lower rain chances. We could see a few lingering morning showers but we will warm to near 70° in the afternoon!

The next work week brings more big temperature swings and another chance for rain on Tuesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

