No injuries after large structure fire in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a large structure fire on Perrin Creek Wednesday, with a total of 17 members of the Abingdon force on the scene.

A column of smoke was visible from Guinea Road, according to the first arriving units, Engine 21 and Rescue 2. The fire was upgraded to a working structure fire, and Tanker 3, Medic 31 and several volunteer firefighters in personal vehicles responded.

Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded as well, with Tanker 6 and three firefighters.

The front of the structure showed heavy fire, and when more firefighters arrived on scene an attack line was pulled to the back of the structure as well.

The fire was knocked down, and salvage and overhaul of the structure were completed by 4 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The fire’s cause is under investigation.