HRBT to test tide gates early Sunday morning, delays expected

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that it will test the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel’s tide gates beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday, December 2.

From 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., all eastbound traffic will be stopped as the eastbound gates are tested. From 3 a.m. to 4 a.m., all westbound traffic will be stopped as the westbound gates are tested.

Motorists traveling I-64 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday should expect to be stopped for up to one hour in each direction, and are advised to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

The testing will ensure that all facilities are properly prepared for adverse weather conditions.