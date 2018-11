× Garth Brooks talks about his CBS Concert Special Live on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va – The best-selling country artist of all time, Garth Brooks will premiere his new primetime television special, GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME!, Sunday, Dec. 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Our April Woodard, spoke with Garth LIVE about the show, his new puppy and being home for the holidays.