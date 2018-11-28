Football played between America’s bravest: Preview of 2018 Army Navy Game

Philadelphia, Pa. — We are almost a week away from the 2018 Army-Navy Game, which will be played on News 3 at 3 p.m. on December 9.

The game between two of the United States’ most prestigious military academies will be played in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Black Knight sit at 9-2 overall on the season, while the Midshipmen are 3-9 overall on the season, and are hoping to beat West Point, who has won the last two games.

Before the last two victories in this game by Army, Navy had won every game from 2002 to 2015, the longest winning streak in the history of the series.

While it is not known what Army will wear to the game, Navy’s special uniforms for the rivalry game accent the Goat mascot that is used by the academy.

This will be the 119th meeting between West Point and the Naval Academy. Navy leads the all-time series 60-50-7 (seven games ending in a tie).

