× First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 40s, feels-like the 20s and 30s

It’s a grab the winter coat , gloves and scarves type of morning. Many folks will step out the door to wind chills in the 20s and maybe even the teens!

Gusty winds will be with us through much of the day, making our high temperatures in the mid-40s feel more like the 20s and 30s, despite plenty of sunshine.

Thursday brings more chilly air and more sunshine, but lighter winds. That means it will feel more comfortable than Wednesday.

A storm system begins to approach our region on Friday. Ahead of the rain we can expect milder weather, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. By late in the afternoon scattered showers are possible and it looks like the showers will stick around for your Saturday. We have a 50% chance for rain both Friday and Saturday with high temperatures around 60 for the first day of the weekend.

Sunday brings even warmer air with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°! But we do expect plenty of clouds around on Sunday with a slight chance for rain.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

