First Warning Forecast: Clear skies, gusty winds and cold temperatures

It’s a grab the winter coat , gloves and scarves type of day!

A cold and sunny one this afternoon. Temperatures will only warm to the low and mid 40s, but with a gusty westerly wind, will feel like the 20s and 30s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Winds will relax a bit overnight. Skies will be clear and temperatures will dip into the 20s to near 30.

Another sunny day on tap for Thursday. It will still be cold with highs in the mid 40s, but the wind won’t be as brutal.

More clouds to end the work week. Temperatures will be closer to normal for this time of year with highs in the mid and upper 50s. A disturbance will move north of the area. Looks like the bulk of the wet weather will stay to the north of us, but keeping a slight 20 percent chance.

Better chances for wet weather this weekend as an area of low pressure moves through. A 60 percent chance for some wet weather on Saturday and a 40 percent chance on Sunday. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s on Saturday and close to 70 on Sunday!.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

