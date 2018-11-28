First Lady in Virginia for Liberty University’s opioid town hall discussion

LYNCHBURG, Va. — First Lady Melania Trump will be in Lynchburg, Virginia, Wednesday to participate in a town hall discussion about the opioid crisis facing America.

A release from Liberty University shares that Trump will be attending the town hall as part of Liberty’s Convocation, which will also be attended by members of President Donald Trumps administration. The members, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielson and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar II, will also share insight into the opioid crisis in America.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 115 people die in the U.S. every day from opioid overdose, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse reports roughly 21 to 29 percent of all patients who are prescribed opioids will abuse them.

