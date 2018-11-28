Disturbing new details presented in court after Norfolk baby girl dies, father charged

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk judge denied the bond request of a man accused of killing his nine-month-old daughter earlier this month.

28-year-old Kasiam Tinsley is charged with second degree murder and appeared in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday.

Tinsley’s attorney says he was hoping to be released so he could take care of his other children, but citing the violent nature of the case and Tinsley’s criminal history, the judge said no.

The ruling came after prosecutors revealed new details in the 9-month-old girl’s death.

According to prosecutors, Tinsley was granted custody of his nine-month-old twins, a boy and a girl, in August.

On November 13, prosecutors say Tinsley’s girlfriend discovered the little girl unresponsive with multiple bruises and swelling around her head and face.

She was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters where she was pronounced dead.

Medical examiners ruled the girl’s death a homicide and, according to prosecutors, reported numerous head injuries, including brain hemorrhaging and fracturing on the back of her skull indicating she’d been struck violently at least six times.

Prosecutors said the night before the baby was discovered unresponsive, Tinsley was at home with his twins and several others. They allegedly heard the little girl crying in a bedroom, Tinsley’s frustrated voice and then silence.

Tinsley’s attorney says he claims his daughter was fine when he left the next morning and that others were home between the time he left and the time his girlfriend discovered his daughter.

He blames the head injuries on a shoebox that fell on top of his daughter. Prosecutors say witnesses also indicated the child fell from a futon that night, but the drop was only a few inches and she didn’t sustain any injuries.

Tinsley was mostly silent during Wednesday’s court hearing. The mother of the child he’s accused of killing was in the audience.

Tinsley is due back in court in January.