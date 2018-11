KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Kitty Hawk Police are searching for two men who stole three Apple iPhone X models from the AT&T store at 3832 N. Croatan Highway.

Both men asked for job application. While the clerk was away, the men took the phones as well as the display stand the phones were on.

If you have any information about their identity or whereabouts, contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895 or after hours at (252) 473-3444. All information is confidential.