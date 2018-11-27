Virginia Beach City Schools to vote on changing high school start time

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Public Schools will vote in a school board meeting whether it will change the classroom start time for high schoolers in the district.

According to VBCPS, the vote will happen at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the new times would not take effect at high schools in the district until September 2020.

It is not known at this time what officials think may work as different start times. A new schedule will actually be looked at during the school boards retreat in July 2019. Officials added that it is during the time leading up to the school boards retreat that time changes and ideas will be further formed.

