Virginia Beach business rallying behind 2-year-old battling cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Lee Jones, his wife and children found out little 2-year-old Foster was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia back in June. Foster’s parents say life has completely changed for their family.

Foster is going through a three-and-a-half-year treatment. Right now, he is in a four-month period where he has weekly clinic visits.

The Jones family says they are thankful and humbled that a community can come together with so much love for a child, especially for those who are strangers still willing to show they care.

Pandas Fighting Against Cancer is throwing an event for Foster at the Sandbar Surf Bar in Virginia Beach. There will be merchandise, raffles, donations and live music.

Foster’s parents say they are speechless with the amount of support being shown.

“I think that’s the power of healing and with all of the support. I think that’s what keeps him strong and normal. It helps us keep our normalcy when you know everyone’s behind you," says Lee Jones, Foster's father.

The event for Foster will be at the Sandbar Surf Bar in Virginia Beach on December 2. All proceeds raised will be going straight to little Foster and his family.