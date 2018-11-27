× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny but cooler and windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Freeze Warning for mainland Dare County from 2 AM to 9 AM Wednesday.

Another big cool down… Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. It may feel a few degrees colder with the winds. Expect west winds today at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will only warm to near 50, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the low 30s.

Even colder air will move in for midweek. Highs will only reach the mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday. It will still be windy so it will feel more like the 30s. Sunshine will continue with low rain chances.

We will warm into the mid 50s on Friday with more clouds building in. We are tracking rain for the weekend, mainly late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will warm back into the 60s.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cooler, Breezy. Highs near 50. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Breezy. Lows near 30. Winds: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 27th

1938 Winter Weather: 3.0″ snow Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.