Trial set to begin for teen accused of stabbing Virginia Beach police officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The trial for an 18-year-old accused of attempted capital murder is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Police say Riley Miller stabbed an officer during an incident in December 2017. Miller was 17 years old at the time.

According to police, officers were called to a neighborhood near Shore Drive and Northampton Boulevard for a domestic dispute where they located Miller.

Officers tried to detain Miller when he became uncooperative, police say, and that's when he's accused of stabbing one of the officers; an eight-year veteran.

Officers on scene immediately began first aid on the wounded officer, who was taken to the hospital and ended up surviving.

Miller was charged with attempted capital murder, malicious wounding and a slew of other charges related to an area assault and robbery that occurred earlier that night. A second teen was also charged in that incident.

Earlier this year, it was determined Miller would be tried as an adult due to the seriousness of the charges.

His trial is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.