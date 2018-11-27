Think with Wink: Foster-ing a Risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Tuesday, in a perplexing and polarizing move, the Redskins claimed troubled linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers. Washington was able to acquire the rights to Foster, a first round draft pick (31st overall) in 2017, because he was released by the 49ers Sunday after being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence - his third arrest (second for alleged domestic abuse) this year.

Within 90 minutes of the Redskins' claiming him off waivers, Foster was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list - preventing him from attending Washington games or practices.

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on the Redskins' decision to take a flier on Foster - and why the risk doesn't fall in line with team tendencies.

More Think with Wink segments can be found here.