Suspect turns himself in after gun accidentally discharged inside Portsmouth school, hitting woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man accused of having a gun accidentally go off inside a Portsmouth school turned himself in on Monday.

Antonio Duane Mills Detectives has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property, firearm by felon and reckless handling of a firearm, police said.

A parent in Simonsdale Elementary School was struck by a ricochet bullet, which hit her after the gun was discharged.

She suffered minor injuries to her lower body and was treated on scene, police said.

Mills is custody in the Portsmouth City Jail.

There is no further information available at this time.