Smithfield resident helps needy go from hopeless to homeownership

SMITHFIELD, Va. - Smithfield is a beautiful little town. Rural and charming.

That’s why Barbara Wiggins and her husband Bill decided to retire there after serving in the Army in the Pentagon for 20 years.

But just like big cities, Smithfield has its fair share of folks who need help. Barbara was struck by the number of homeless and needy residents.

So she started a nonprofit called Providential Credit Care Management to help people go from hopeless to homeownership.

For her efforts, News 3 presented her with a People Taking Action award and a $300 gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

"I started working with the homeless here and seniors to try and find money to fix their homes. First time home buyers," Barbara told us. "I work with anyone who comes through these doors and needs help.”

First time home buyers like Dimitrious Giles. She and her kids were living in a trailer when she heard about Barbara’s nonprofit through church. She had very little money and bad credit, so she thought owning her own home was impossible.

“I said, 'Mom' - I always call her 'Mom' - 'I want to fix my credit.' And I was crying so bad because I was going through a divorce. She told me to, 'take that napkin and dry those tears and we’re going to get started,'” Dimitrious said.

It took a few years, but now Dimitrious has a place that she’s proud to call home.

She’s so grateful that she now volunteers at the organization helping wherever she can.

“I had someone on my side who would never give up on me," Dimitrious said.

Dimitrious is one of thousands of people Barbara has helped over the past 19 years.

And she’s not stopping here. She’s raising money to have a homeless shelter built in the town in the near future.

