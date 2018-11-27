Redskins claim troubled linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Redskins have a new linebacker – and he’s immediately the most-controversial member of the team.

Washington claimed former first round draft pick Reuben Foster off waivers. The linebacker was cut by the San Francisco 49ers Sunday after being arrested at the team hotel on suspicion of domestic violence. The alleged victim is Elissa Ennis, with whom Foster has been “in an on-again-off-again relationship over the past three years.”

According to CBSSports.com: Ennis previously accused Foster of domestic violence earlier this year, but those charges were dismissed after Ennis stated on the witness stand that she had fabricated the allegations in order to get money from Foster. “It was all a money scheme. I didn’t want to get this far in the news,” Ennis said at the time. “It was about money. I wanted to sue him on my own.”

After those charges were dismissed, the 49ers stated that Foster would rejoin the team but that it had been made clear to him that his place on the roster would have to be earned.

Foster previously had several additional run-ins with police during his time in the NFL.

Foster was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana after an incident in Alabama. (The charges were eventually dismissed after he completed a pre-trial diversion program.) He was also arrested and eventually pleaded no contest on a misdemeanor weapons charge that resulted in probation and his being barred from possessing a gun. He was eventually suspended for the first two games of this season as a result of the various charges.

Previously, he was also sent home early from the combine after getting into a heated discussion with a hospital worker while waiting to get tested. His urine sample also came back as a diluted sample which, according to the NFL’s substance abuse policy, is considered a positive test.

A statement from the Washington Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams: pic.twitter.com/zdxA8hmWtb — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 27, 2018