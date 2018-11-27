Raccoon found in Yorktown tests positive for rabies

YORKTOWN, Va. – A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the area of Old Dominion Road and Cockletown Road in Yorktown Tuesday.

Anyone who has any information regarding exposure to the animal – whether via bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth – is asked to contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District- Newport News Environmental Health, (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s.

The district is reminding residents to follow four important rabies prevention guidelines:

  1. Vaccinate your pets
  2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department
  3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises
  4. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property