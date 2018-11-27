Raccoon found in Yorktown tests positive for rabies

YORKTOWN, Va. – A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the area of Old Dominion Road and Cockletown Road in Yorktown Tuesday.

Anyone who has any information regarding exposure to the animal – whether via bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth – is asked to contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District- Newport News Environmental Health, (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s.

The district is reminding residents to follow four important rabies prevention guidelines: